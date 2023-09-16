Aamir’s son Junaid’s debut film ‘Maharaj’ to premiere on Netflix

Yash Raj Films (YRF), known for launching several successful actors in Bollywood, is now set to introduce Junaid Khan, the son of Aamir Khan, in his debut film titled “Maharaj.”

This exciting debut will be available for a global audience as YRF Entertainment collaborates with Netflix for the film’s release. Junaid Khan’s first film, “Maharaj,” is a gripping drama that also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari and Shalini Pandey in prominent roles.

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, known for “Hichki” and written by Vipul Mehta and Sneha Desai, the movie is based on true events and tells a compelling David vs. Goliath story set in the 1800s. The narrative revolves around a journalist, portrayed by Junaid Khan, who takes on a revered figure in society, hailed as a saviour by many. Jaideep Ahlawat plays the primary antagonist, and the roles of Sharvari and Shalini Pandey are yet to be officially revealed. “Maharaj” promises to be an enthralling social thriller.

This release on Netflix marks a significant collaboration between YRF and the streaming giant. Their previous collaboration, “The Romantics,” explored the history of Hindi cinema through Yash Raj Films’ lens and was well-received.

As of now, YRF is expected to make an official announcement about the movie. Bollywood fans and audiences worldwide can look forward to witnessing Junaid Khan’s debut in “Maharaj” on Netflix.