Madonna Pens Sweet Tribute to Her Kids After Hospitalization

Madonna lovingly credits her children and friends with aiding her recovery following a major health scare.

The pop queen, a mother of six, paid tribute to her loved ones on Instagram July 30, one month after she was hospitalized for several days for a serious bacterial infection.

“Love from family and friends is the best Medicine,” Madonna wrote in her post, alongside pics of herself with two of her children, Lourdes Leon, 25, and David, 17. “One month out of the hospital and I can reflect.” The 64-year-old, also a mom to Rocco, 22, Mercy, 17, and twins Estere and Stella, continued, “As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving……….. But when the chips were

down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference.”

Madonna also gave a shoutout to her longtime manager Guy Oseary, who gave her a special present. “If you zoom into this Picture I am holding You will see A Polaroid taken by Andy Warhol of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson’s face painted on it. A perfect triangle of Brilliance. Artist who touched so many lives including my own,” the “Like a Prayer” singer wrote. “I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone. Thank you @guyoseary for this gift!” Her manager commented, “LOVE YOU.”

Madonna continued in her post, “And Thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me Stay to finish doing my work!” The Grammy winner had first spoken about her hospitalization in a statement posted on Instagram July 10. “Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement,” she wrote, alongside a selfie, “I have felt your love.”