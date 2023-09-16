Prices of essential kitchen items fall by 0.25%

There has been a notable 0.25% decrease in the SPI for the combined consumption group. In a recent report by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the nation’s weekly inflation, as measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), has revealed intriguing trends that paint a dynamic picture of consumer expenditure. Delving into the specifics, the SPI for the aforementioned consumption group stood at 279.18 points during this week, compared to the slightly higher 279.87 points observed in the preceding week. Remarkably, when juxtaposed with data from the same week in the previous year, the SPI for the combined consumption group exhibited an impressive 26.25 percent surge. The SPI, calculated with the base year set at 2015-16, covers a comprehensive range of 17 urban centers and tracks the prices of 51 essential items across various expenditure groups. Breaking down the data further, the SPI for the lowest consumption group, with an income threshold of up to Rs17,732, experienced a marginal 0.21% decline, settling at 284.66 points, down from the previous week’s 285.27 points.