Australia cricket great Stuart MacGill charged with role in $330,000 cocaine deal

SYDNEY: Australia spin great Stuart MacGill will reportedly be charged by police for playing role in facilitating a cocaine deal. MacGill was arrested earlier this week on Tuesday before being released on bail. According to various reports in Australian media, the 52-year-old took part in a $330,000 cocaine deal in 2019 involving two more people. In a sensational turn of events in 2021, MacGill was kidnapped, beaten and then dumped out of a car which the police allege is related to the deal he facilitated two years back. Following the incident, as many as six people were arrested.

The New South Wales (NSW) police have released a statement that their investigation into the case continues. “In April 2021, detectives attached to State Crime Command’s Robbery & Serious Crime Squad commenced an investigation into drug supply arising out of the alleged kidnapping of a man on Sydney’s Lower North Shore in April 2021,” the statement read. “Following extensive inquiries, about 6pm on Tuesday 12 September 2023, strike force detectives arrested a 52-year-old man at Chatswood Police Station, where he was charged with knowingly take part supply prohibited drug of large commercial quantity. He was granted strict conditional bail to appear at Manly Local Court on Thursday, 26 October, 2023,” it added.

MacGill, who played 44 Tests and three ODIs between 1998 and 2008, was allegedly kidnapped and taken to a property in Sydney’s southwest. There he’s said to have been held for an hour while being assaulted, threatened with a gun and the kidnappers demanded money from him. MacGill was earlier said to be a victim in the entire incident and not involved in illegal activity with the former Australia cricketer himself denying any such role. “It was not something you’d even like to happen to your worst enemy. I didn’t know where we were, I didn’t know where we were going and I was scared,” MacGill had said last year.