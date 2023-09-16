The Arabian Sea coast has long been a coveted haven for gold smugglers. Despite repeated temporary bans on gold imports or seizure of shipments, those making a living out of illegal transportation across an over three-thousand-kilometre-long eastern border or through warm waters dance just as merrily. That a country with a historical obsession for gold jewellery has survived the ongoing year through imports worth only $30 million (approximately 37,500 tolas) even though there is no local production speaks volumes about the stronghold of the Hawala/hundi operators. All this is about to change as the caretaker setup, partly because of its fly start against dollar hoarders, has announced a new operation against the “gold mafia.”

Law enforcement agencies have been given the due mandate for comprehensive and indiscriminate action in a bid to neutralise illegal forces. A much-expected development in this regard has been the glaring veil of silence that shrouds the usually bustling gold markets, especially in the country’s commercial capital, Karachi. Considering the largest market’s reluctance to issue official gold rates and churning reports of unavailable bullion rates, it would be safe to assume that the movement might reap some success. The sharp rise in the rupee’s value and the unbelievable narrowing down of differences between exchange rates in retail and interbank have previously shown what a committed administration can actually accomplish if it wishes to stare down sharks and stand firm on a principled stance.

Recovering over Rs 950 million since September 7, the relentless prime ministerial country-wide crackdown against power theft is showing similar results. It can only be hoped that these programmatic reforms would not follow a disaster-recover sine wave where the first few good cycles forge the path for recurrent nightmares.

Greater transparency and accountability should be used as excellent stepping stones by the state as it picks out all thorns piercing through the fragile economy and plugs the gaping holes with revolutionary structural reforms. After all, taxing the untaxed and controlling undocumented economy still remain the key drivers for macroeconomic stability. *