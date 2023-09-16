Nawaz, Zardari, Gilani on NAB’s radar again

The corruption cases against political bigwigs have been restored after the Supreme Court announced a major verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s petition challenging the amendments made to the country’s accountability laws, a private TV channel reported. In light of the Supreme Court’s decision, the current Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar Haq Kakar also came on the NAB radar once again. NAB cases of former 14 chief ministers, 78 ministers, and 114 officers have been re-opened. Over 450 ex-MPs, serving and retired officers once again came under the radar of anti-graft watchdog. A total of 1809 references, investigations, inquiries, and complaints will be processed now, that were closed under the former NAB Law amendments made by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari and former premier Yousuf Raza Gillani are likely to face inquiries after the Supreme Court in a 2-1 verdict struck down some of the amendments made to the accountability laws. The verdict has some far-reaching consequences as the striking down of the amendments would mean that references against some of the country’s political bigwigs will once again land in the accountability courts. The verdict directed the anti-corruption watchdog to reopen Toshakhana cases against Nawaz, Zardari and Gillani and the rental power reference against Raja Pervez Ashraf had been restored in light of the verdict. Reports said cases against former premier Shaukat Aziz will also reopen. All these cases will be heard by the accountability courts. The NAB amendments not only reduced the four-year term of the NAB chairman and the bureau’s prosecutor general to three years but also placed all regulatory bodies functioning in the country out of NAB’s domain. Furthermore, the changes included that a three-year term be set for the judges of the accountability courts and that courts be bound to decide a case within one year.