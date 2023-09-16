Soldier martyred in clash with terrorists in Quetta

One soldier was martyred while three terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire between the miscreants and the security forces in Quetta, a statement issued by the military’s media win said on Friday. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists had attacked a security forces’ post near Wali Tangi area of Quetta on Thursday evening. During the exchange of fire, three terrorists were killed. The martyred soldier was identified as Subedar Qaiser Raheem while another soldier was also seriously injured. “Security forces of Pakistan will continue to thwart efforts of the enemies of peace and prosperity in the country,” the ISPR added. Interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti “strongly condemned the attack” and said the entire nation saluted the martyr. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured soldier, he said that “terrorists do not deserve any concession” and vowed to eliminate them from the country. National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf condemned the attack and paid tribute to the martyred soldier. “The people of Pakistan and all institutions are determined to root out the menace of terrorism,” the speaker said in a statement. Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in recent months, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year. A report released in July by the think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies said the first half of the current year witnessed a steady and alarming rise in terror and suicide attacks, claiming the lives of 389 people across the country.