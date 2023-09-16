Pakistan, Japan agree to boost export of Pakistani skilled workforce

In an effort to fortify bilateral relations and extend collaboration, the Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Jawad Sohrab Malik, convened a meeting with H.E WADA Mitsuhiro, the distinguished Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan. The discussion spanned across myriad facets of collaboration between the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (MOPHRD) and Japan. At the crux was the pivotal topic of the export of manpower from Pakistan to Japan, specifically under the aegis of the Technical Intern Training (TIT) and Specified Skill Workers (SSW) Program. The meeting was also attended by Managing Director OEC, Mr. Naseer Khan Kashani who briefed the SAPM and the Ambassador on the progress made so far. Mr. Kashani lauded the efforts of the Embassy of Pakistan in Tokyo and the Embassy of Japan in Pakistan for their continuous support in this regard.

Responding with equal warmth, the H.E Ambassador expressed gratitude for the magnanimous welcome accorded by Mr. Jawad Sohrab Malik, SAPM on Ministry OP&HRD, and lauded him for his significant contributions, particularly the transformative shift of exporting manpower through digital means. The ambassador wished to visit the excellence center established by OEC in which the language training is being imparted. He was of the opinion that the language would be crucial as the standards are very high for the intending emigrants. Both dignitaries echoed a unanimous sentiment, that of solidifying their bilateral relations and accelerating processes to augment the export of the Pakistani skilled workforce. They further vowed to collaboratively address any barriers hindering the employment of Pakistani youth, ensuring mutual benefits for both nations.