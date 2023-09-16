KMBL, HBL Konnect sign agreement

The Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited and HBL Konnect have signed an agreement, enabling payments for Khushhali Bank customers through HBL Konnect branchless banking and agents network across Pakistan. The agreement marks a significant step taken by KMBL to incorporate partners from the digital payments industry to transform its infrastructure, thereby facilitating customers to make their Khushhali Bank payments conveniently throughout the country. KMBL, a longstanding banking name with a wide customer base predominantly in rural area, has also previously onboarded JazzCash, EasyPaisa, OmniPay along with offering inter-net and mobile banking in order to digitize its operations and transition into swift and responsible digital banking methods. “Currently, KMBL branch network is across the country at 215 locations, including the 18 locations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 5 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 3 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 2 in Baluchistan, remaining network is in Sindh, South Punjab, and Central Punjab at district, tehsil and UC level. We have a active customer base of over 3 million and around 1 million are borrowers. However, as we scale up, we aim to reinforce our banking model with digital services to ensure the smooth continuity of our operations”, said Aftab Alam Chief Business Officer of KMBL while addressing the signing ceremony. “Given the potential, the bank deems it wise to reduce footfall in branches and integrate automated, digital solutions wherever possible.