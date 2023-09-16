Punjab initiates recruitment of 374 female doctors

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir announced the commencement of the recruitment process for 374 Women Medical Officers (WMO) through the Punjab Public Service Commission. The move aims to bolster healthcare services in remote and underdeveloped regions of the province.

During a recent meeting held here on Friday, Minister Nasir revealed that Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi had greenlit the recruitment of WMOs. These medical officers will be assigned to Basic Health Units, Rural Health Centers, and Tehsil headquarters hospitals, with a focus on delivering quality healthcare services, especially to women in marginalized areas.

Aspiring female candidates with the required qualifications can submit their applications online through the Punjab Public Service Commission. The deadline for application submission has been set for September 29, 2023. Minister Nasir emphasized that merit-based selection would be the sole criterion for recruitment, ensuring a fair and transparent process free from influence.