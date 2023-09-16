AJK cabinet decides to reinforce accountability law in true spirit

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) cabinet has decided to amend the ineffective accountability law to resume across the board free, fair and strict accountability of the public office holders aimed to curb the rising menace of corruption by the government functionaries, said Minister.

Senior Minister Col (retid) Waqar Noor accompanied with two other ministers Abdul Majid Khan and Ch. Abdul Rasheed announced the decisions of the cabinet taken last night at a press conference here on Friday.

The Minister without portfolio Abdul Majid Khan while initiating the press conference said that a cabinet committee was constituted under the chairmanship of senior minister Col Waqar Noor to propose amendments in the accountability law in order to enable the accountability Bureau to proceed against corruption in an effective manner.

The accountability process was made ineffective by amendments in the accountability act during the last Pakistan Muslim League (N) government headed by former Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan leaving the accountability body to exist but with limited powers to proceed against corruption.

Majid Khan claimed that his government was committed towards fairness and accountability process and would reinstate the teeth of accountability watchdog that had been pulled out by the previous government in order to initiate across-the-board free, fair and strict accountability.

Khan said that Prime Minister Anwar Ul Haq had earlier also activated the defunct anti-corruption department which shows his determination towards fairness and corruption-free governance in the region besides austerity measures taken to overcome the wastage of public money.

The cabinet also lifted the ban on transfer postings besides extending the upper age limit for government jobs up to 40 years for a further 3 years, the minister added saying the ban on contract and ad hoc appointments was also lifted and rules for appointments on discretionary posts were also approved in the meeting.