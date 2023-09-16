Pakistan Consulate General to fully participate in investment conference in Jeddah

Chairman of Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry Khurshid Barlas along with Convener Exhibition Fahad Barlas met Consul General Khalid Majid in Saudi Arabia yesterday at Consulate General of Pakistan in Jeddah. While talking about the Consul General said that Saudi Arabia wants to strengthen and stabilize trade relations with Pakistan because there is a great potential to promote trade between the two countries in various fields.Pakistan has great potential to achieve better economic development, there is a need to highlight the positive aspects of Pakistan more. During the conversation Khurshid Barlas said that the Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry wants to organize the Pak-Saudi Investment Conference in Jeddah. Investors and Pakistani products will have an opportunity to make a place in Saudi Arabia, which will significantly increase the country’s development. On which Consul General Khalid Majid said that he appreciated the initiative of the Pakistan Saudi Investment Conference in Jeddah and the Pakistani Consulate General Consul General Khalid Majid said that there are great opportunities for Pakistani exporters in Saudi Arabia.