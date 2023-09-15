Sajal and Wahaj Ali to star in ‘The Pink Shirt’

The fans got an exciting news as two famous stars Sajal Aly and Wahaj Ali will pair together for an Indian streaming show.

There is no official announcement yet but India’s Zee5 producer and writer Shailja Kejriwal shared pictures of the pairing to her Instagram account.

The producer hinted at some big news by sharing behind-the-scenes shot of the pair together.

“Sharing some corn today! Will share some super thrilling news in a of weeks!” the producer captioned the picture.

Both the actors were enjoying the corn in behind-the-scene shots.

Sajal commented on the post with a fire emoji.

Shailja also tagged renowned Pakistani screenwriter and director Bee Gul in the post. It hinted her involvement in the show.

The producer used a hashtag that also revealed the title of the upcoming production, The Pink Shirt. Indian producer also shared another click from the shoot to her Instagram Stories where the Alif and Tere Bin stars sat on the grass and were in deep conversation.

“Sajal Aly and Wahaj Ali are debating. When to share the news!” she captioned.