Fans all praise for Mahira’s bridal look

Pakistani Superstar Mahira Khan needs no introduction and her bridal look photo shoot has left the audience in awe.

The ‘Raees’ actress did a photo shoot wearing a bridal dress of a famous Pakistani designer in which the extraordinary beauty of the actress stunned everyone. Attracting all the attention of the fashionistas, this charming photo shoot of the actress did not need any praise. The dress that the actress donned in the glamorous pictures was oozing beauty. Also, the dupatta embellished with border and hand-woven tassels completes the bridal look beautifully, the forehead band, the studded earrings and the charming necklace around the neck complement Mahira’s beauty.