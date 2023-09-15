Urwa incredibly appreciative of Farhan Saeed’s love on his birthday

Recently, Urwa Hocane sent a touching message to her husband Farhan Saeed on Instagram in honour of his birthday.

She wished the Mere Humsafar hero a happy birthday and sent a message in the post expressing her admiration and gratitude for him.

The carousel post had two images of the couple, one in what appeared to be their shared garden, the other with them gazing passionately into each other’s eyes.

Urwa sent a love letter to her Udaari co-star while the iconic song Tum Ko Dekha To Yeh Khayal Aaya by Jagjit Singh and Chitra Singh was playing in the background of the single-swipe picture post. Urwa began the post by quoting the song’s well-known lines, “Zindagi dhoop tum ghanna saya!,” which are well recognised. “I have no better way to express my gratitude to you for being by my side, my most amazing human at heart and, of course, the most handsome! Best wishes on your birthday, @farhan_saeed! I really do adore you,” the caption said. The fan-favorite on-screen and real-life pair experienced difficulty in paradise in November of 2020, prompting many to speculate that they had split up and were on the verge of divorcing.

Throughout 2021 and into the beginning of 2022, rumours about their failing marriage and relationship persisted. However, the pair attended Zara Noor Abbas’ birthday celebration together in March 2022, suggesting that they had patched up their issues during their time apart. Everything has been good between the two ever since, and they seem to be closer than ever.