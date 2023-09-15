Chinese artist pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam by making sculpture

The sculpture of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was unveiled at a graceful ceremony held in Beijing. The sculpture has been crafted by renowned Chinese sculptor Master Yuan Xikun, symbolising the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China. Master Yuan Xikun, internationally acclaimed for his sculpture and environmental advocacy, has received a number of prestigious awards. His work includes 25 sculptures of historical international celebrities at the International Celebrities Sculpture Garden of Beijing Jintai Art Museum. Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Moinul Haque praised the artistic brilliance and attention to detail in creating this sculpture.