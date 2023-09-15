Sindh finance minister for expediting public welfare, rehabilitation works

Sindh Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue, Planning and Development Muhammad Younus Dagha on Thursday directed to expedite work on public welfare projects and rehabilitation of flood affected infrastructure. He was chairing a meeting regarding projects for the welfare of victims and the rehabilitation of infrastructure affected by the catastrophic floods of 2022 in Sindh. The projects included Sindh flood emergency rehabilitation project, the World Bank assisted Sindh Water and Agriculture Transformation (SWAT) project and the Asian Development Bank supported Emergency Flood Assistance programme. The caretaker minister, on the occasion, stressed the need to take practical and result-oriented measures instead of spending more time and cost on the paper work so that the projects could be made operational at the earliest. The meeting was briefed that in the first phase of the rehabilitation work, the construction and repair of roads and the improvement of canals was being carried out.