Court dismisses bail pleas of PTI chief, Qureshi in cipher case

A special court on Thursday dismissed the post arrest bail petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Shah Mehmooq Qurishi in the cipher case registered under the Official Secrets Act.

However, the court granted interim bail to PTI leader Asad Umar in the same case against surety bonds of Rs 50,000.

Special Court’s Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain announced the verdict which he had reserved earlier after hearing arguments from the two sides.

At the outset of hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer Salman Safdar Advocate said that an officer of Interior Ministry was the complainant in the cipher case against the PTI chief. The prosecution had to prove that what was the original and copy versions of the cipher, and that how his client had damaged the national security, he added.

To a court’s query, the lawyer said that the cipher was received and handled by trained people as a common man could not read it.

The judge asked whether section-V and section-3 could be applied in the case and whether section 3-A could be applied if the charges were proved.

He also asked where was the cipher, which was received by the then prime minister from the Foreign Office, now.

Giving arguments on behalf of Shah Mehmood Qurshi, Dr Babar Awan said that his client had no connection with the case and that the Federal Investigation Agency had also not named him in the case.

The FIA prosecutor, however, read out the transcript of the video speech of PTI head and former prime minister, and also the statement of his principal secretary Azam Khan.

Meanwhile giving arguments in Asad Umar’s pre-arrest bail case, Dr Babar Awan said his client had written to the FIA for joining the investigation process. However, the FIA said that the accused would have to come to the office himself for joining the investigation.

The role of Asad Umar was yet to be investigated in the case, he added.

The prosecutor said that the arrest of Asad Umar was not required so far in the case. If the FIA found any evidence against the accused it would inform him, he added.

After hearing arguments, the court reserved its verdict and which it later announced.