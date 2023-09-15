Nawaz’s return a sign of hope for crisis-ridden Pakistan: Maryam

Maryam Nawaz, senior vice president and chief organizer of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), declared on Thursday that the return of former prime minister and party leader Nawaz Sharif is a sign of hope for Pakistan’s troubled nation.

Addressing the consultative meeting of former PML-N members of the national and provincial assembly and ticket holders, she stated that the son of Pakistan is returning to help the country and motherland out of troubles. The PML-N chief organizer said that Nawaz Sharif is returning home not for his own relief but to relieve the nation from suffering. The country does not need revenge but an agenda of unity, peace and economic development. The PML-N senior vice president continued to appeal to the public for a two-third majority in the general elections while making a promise to put an end to economic distress forever.

She said, “The entire nation was united by Nawaz Sharif on a narrative against terrorism, and people should be wary of the propaganda of tricksters, fraudsters, liars, and thieves and also assured the masses that better days were ahead.” Maryam further urged the public to vote for PML-N in the forthcoming elections, adding that this symbol represents their hopes for an end to economic hardships and a decrease in inflation, signifying a brighter future. Speaking at the event in support of Nawaz Sharif were former PML-N lawmakers and ticket holders. The attendees of the gathering showed their excitement on the arrival of the party leader. The ex-PML-N legislators stated their ardent affection and support for Nawaz Sharif and their commitment to give him a historic welcome upon his return home. The participants of the meeting also presented their suggestions and opinions regarding preparations and making the occasion historic.