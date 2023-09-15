British Pakistanis playing key role in developing ties with UK: FM

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has said that the 1.6 million British Pakistanis were an asset for the country as they were playing key role in developing bilateral relationship between the two countries. He said that Pakistan and Britain were good friends and close partners, and the friendship between the two countries was based on common heritage, values and mutual goodwill. He was speaking at a reception jointly organized by the government of Pakistan and British Council in honor of the delegates participating in Commonwealth youth ministers meeting held in London, according to a press release on Thursday. The reception was attended by the youth ministers of the commonwealth member countries, representatives of different organization, and a number of Pakistani community members. Foreign minister appreciated the common wealth secretariat, Secretary General Petrecia Scotland and its team and also thanked the British Council and the British government for cooperating Pakistan to successfully organize the event.