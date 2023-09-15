Lahore ATC sends Yasmin Rashid to jail on 14-day judicial remand

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Thursday sent PTI leader Yasmin Rashid to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case pertaining to remarks against state institutions and rioting in the wake of the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in May. Imran’s arrest on May 9 had resulted in widespread violence and saw important military installations come under attack, on the basis of which the state had launched a severe crackdown against his party. While Imran Khan was released a few days later, scores of PTI workers and almost the entire top-tier leadership were rounded up, with many still facing court proceedings under serious charges. ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan presided over Thursday’s hearing during which police produced Rashid before the court on the expiration of her physical remand. Police did not seek further physical remand of the PTI leader, following which the court sent her to jail on 14-day judicial remand. The court also directed police to present the challan of the case at the next hearing.