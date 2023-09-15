Quaid-e-Azam’s sculpture unveiled in Beijing

The sculpture of Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Father of the Nation was unveiled at a graceful ceremony held at the Jintai Art Museum on Thursday. The sculpture, unveiled by Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque, is a testament to Jinnah’s visionary leadership and was masterfully crafted by renowned Chinese sculptor Master Yuan Xikun, symbolizing the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China. The ceremony was attended by Ambassador Sha Zukhang, President of the China-Pakistan Friendship Association, officials from the Chinese People’s Association of Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC), media, the Pakistani community, and Embassy officials. Master Yuan Xikun, internationally acclaimed for his sculpture, philanthropy, and environmental advocacy, has received a number of prestigious awards. His work includes 25 sculptures of historical international celebrities at the International Celebrities Sculpture Garden of Beijing Jintai Art Museum. Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Moin ul Haque highlighted the significance of this unveiling ceremony, coinciding with the 75th death anniversary of Jinnah.