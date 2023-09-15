NSU Student Climbs Gondogoro Peak

Mr. Muzammil Hussain, an undergraduate student in the field of medical laboratory technology at the National Skills University Islamabad, besides learning advanced technical skills in the field of the health sector, also enjoys mountaineering. Last week, he climbed mountains to reach Gondogoro, the first Karakoram trekking Peak 20,000 feet above sea level. Faculty, staff, colleagues, and Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar congratulated Mr. Muzzamil for this accomplishment. He said that the university is immensely proud of its unwavering spirit and determination.

According to the Vice Chancellor, Muzzamil’s success is a testament to the National Skills University Islamabad students’ interest in extra and co-curricular activities besides learning professional skills. The main campus is one of the lush greens in the heart of Islamabad, having natural and aesthetic plantations, mainly including tube roses and several other flowering and fruit trees. All this is part of the campus greening initiative and promoting healthy environments in the university.

According to Muzammil, the journey to the Gondogoro peak was challenging and demanding, requiring physical strength and mental resilience. I am passionate about raising my institution and national flag on the heights. Muzammil says his efforts will continue to excel in learning medical laboratory technology skills and mountain climbing, thus bringing my alma mater, National Skills University Islamabad, into the limelight.