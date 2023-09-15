84 police stations to have new ‘Night Shift’ SHOs

The Lahore police will have new ‘Night Shift’ station house officers (SHOs), who will be given names of ‘Night Patrolling Officers’ at all 84 police stations in the provincial metropolis.

The assignment of these police officer will be between 10pm to 8am, IG Office sources told APP on Thursday.

Meanwhile, various recent crime analysis reports revealed that 40 per cent of total heinous crimes were being committed between 10pm and 8am in the city.

The reports also identified crime ‘hotspots’ in the city, where most of the heinous crimes were committed.

The new appointments would be made from the list of over 100 police officials, mostly in sub-inspector rank, who have recently been shortlisted and interviewed by a panel of senior police officers, headed by Lahore Operations DIG Nasir Rizvi, the sources said.

Meanwhile, various media report and FIRs revealed that heinous crimes, including house robberies, mobile-phone snatching, car and motorbike thefts are on the rise in the provincial metropolis for the last many months.