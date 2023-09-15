MIPD, DIQCA host special two-days MQCAP 2023

ISLAMABAD: Millennium Institute of Professional Development MIPD and Department of International Qualifications, Curriculum, and Assessments DIQCA at The Millennium Education Group jointly hosted a two-day event called the Millennium Qualification Curriculum & Assessment Programme MQCAP 2023 at a local hotel says a press release.

The program, centered around the theme “Leaders as Partners,” focused on enhancing leadership capabilities primarily within the academic domain. Its objective was to encourage school leaders to perceive leadership as an ongoing process rather than just a position of authority, which should be shared and practiced at all levels of education. This encompassed various aspects, including academic rigor, student well-being, attention spans, admissions, resource management, and more.

At MQCAP, Directors, General Managers, Senior Managers, Curriculum Leads, Master Trainers, and School Principals highlighted the significance of The Millennium Education Group policies & procedures, curriculum, in-house teaching and learning methods, and their integration with 21st-century teaching techniques. During her opening keynote address, Ms. Ayesha Amir, the General Manager of the Millennium Institute of Professional Development, captivated the audience by inviting them to express their anticipations regarding MQCAP. Ms. Ayesha Amir underscored the significance of ongoing professional growth through school-based training and the enhancement of the school environment. She stressed the importance of “upskilling” rather than “reskilling.”

In an enlightening session, Ms. Erum Atif, Director of Teaching and Learning, accentuated that outstanding school leaders aim to enhance both the components and the effectiveness of TME policies and procedures. The conference’s aim was clarified by drawing parallels between qualifications and quality, curriculum and capacity development, and assessment and achievement. The key message highlighted the transformation of “Leaders” into “Partners” through their training and empowerment. Mrs. Asma Saleem, the General Manager of the Department of International Qualifications, Curriculum, and Assessments (DIQCA), delved into various facets of teaching and learning. She discussed a wide range of topics and considerations related to education, including instructional methodologies, curriculum development, assessment techniques, and the integration of technology in the learning process. Mrs. Tayyaba Naureen, General Manager of the Department of ICT and Digital Inclusion, illuminated the audience about the importance of empowering and enhancing learning “One click at a time.” She elaborated on the significance of STEM robotics and three technology-driven teaching approaches, underlining the cultivation of Showcase School Leaders through Microsoft training.

Besides many other keynote speakers, Mrs. Tayyaba Tameem, Associate Professor, School of Education LUMS Lahore, provided valuable insights to the conference delegates regarding the notion of “Mindfulness and Resilience.”. She connected this concept to the significance of having a common vision and effective leadership. Ms. Tameem heightened the importance of fostering a growth -oriented mindset, embracing humility, and being open to change. She concluded her discourse with a thought-provoking statement “Never let a crisis go waste.”

In 2-day, event CEO of The Millennium Education Group Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI addressed the session with a focus on “Developing Schools as Social Enterprises; students as Social Entrepreneurs,” aligning with TME’s philosophy of opportunity, achievement, excellence, discovery, and entrepreneurship. He highlighted the shift in learning from globalization to Millennialization and advocated for global citizenship by incorporating Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into the curriculum. Dr. Faisal Mushtaq highlighted the importance of the five pillars of Education, viewing learning as a circular process, and strengthening school governance through Core, Essential, and Extended practices. He accentuated the transition from curriculum to concept, promoting critical thinking, leadership skills, and technology connectivity. He concluded with the phrase “Give your room some class.” Besides many high notes, the need to redefine leadership and to get the best out of the system was revisited by setting, implementing, monitoring, reviewing, and refining campus-based goals, practices, and policies so that student learning outcomes are continuously improved.