IG Punjab pinned the DSP ranks to newly promoted officers at CPO

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar arranged a special ceremony at the Central Police Office in honor of the former inspectors who were promoted to the rank of DSP yesterday. IGP Dr. Usman Anwar and other seniors pinned the ranks of DSPs to all the ex-inspectors .IG Punjab congratulated the promoted inspectors and wished them all the best for the future posting as DSPs.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that all police stations are being upgraded as special initiative police stations, traditional work culture is being replaced with modern softwares and applications. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the series of promotions will continue as per merit and rules & regulations and 05 thousand more promotions will be done from Head Constable to SP level in coming months. IG Punjab said that the punjab police is a service rather than force, give priority to public service and safety in every case, register case of every crime incident immediately, ensure justice to the victims according to the given timeline.

IG Punjab further said that along with maintaining law and order, speed up the intelligence-based operations for crimes control and speed up the process of eradicating crimes with the effective use of modern technology. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar further said that the departmental promotion is actually a reflection of the increase in professional responsibilities. Families of promoted officers were specially invited to attend the ceremony. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar along with other officers including Additional IG Establishment, Additional IG Welfare pinned the ranks of 53 DSPs who were promoted yesterday.

According to the details, DSP Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Nasir, Muhammad Nadeem Iqbal, Hafeez ur Rehman, Muhammad Jawad Anwar, Faisal Manzoor, Umar Daraz, Mehr Ali, Muhammad Tariq, Muhammad Asrar Hussain Jafari, Muhammad Asif, Riaz Ahmed Fayaz, Zafar Mahmood. Khan, Khadim Hussain, Malik Attaullah, Syed Akhtar Hussain, Aftab Ahmad, Syed Muhammad Sabatin Shah, Masroor Khan and other officers were given the rank of DSP. In the ceremony, Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, Additional IG Imran Mehmood, DIG IT Ahsan Younas, DIG Establishment Dr. Inam Waheed, DIG Establishment II Zeeshan Asghar, AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal were also present.