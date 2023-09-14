Health Minister directs to ensure uninterrupted supply of medicines at Polyclinic

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan conducted a surprise visit of Polyclinic Hospital. Purpose of the visit was to review the performance of the hospital.

The Minister went around wards including OPD and inspected the facilities being provided.

The Minister also visited the pharmacy, including and hospital emergency. The Minister also met the patients under treatment in the hospital. Health Minister expressed displeasure over non-computerisation of the medicine system. Uninterrupted supply of medicines should be ensured to the patients, said the Health Minister. Any interruption in the supply of medicines will not be tolerated and those responsible will be held accountable, said Dr. Nadeem Jan

Minister expressed concern over non-computerized drug delivery system. The minister instructed that mechanism of delivery of medicines should be computerized on urgent basis. If the pharmacy record is not computerized by the given deadline, strict disciplinary action will be taken, he said. He also gave instructions that computerizing the records of medicines should be made available in all hospitals.

We are all accountable to the people. It is my mission to provide quality services to the masses under agenda set by Caretaker Prime Minister. We have devised an effective strategy to increase the efficiency of government hospitals. We are taking every step for redressal of patients’ complaints, he said.