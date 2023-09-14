Probe in Imran Riaz case moving in ‘good direction’, LHC told

Punjab Inspector General Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar on Wednesday informed the Lahore High Court (LHC) that anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan’s investigation was going in a ‘good direction’ in the journalist’s recovery case. Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti resumed the hearing of the plea filed by Khan’s father seeking his son’s recovery, whose whereabouts remain undisclosed since his arrest on May 11 from the Sialkot Airport. At the outset of the hearing, CJ Bhatti asked the Punjab IGP about the progress of the missing anchorperson’s case. To this, Dr Anwar told the court that on the direction of the LHC, he had met with the petitioner and had updated him and his counsel about the developments in this case. IGP Dr Anwar said that the probe was going in the right direction. However, the petitioner’s counsel Ali Mian Ashfaq told the court that a development may occur at any time in this case. Subsequently, the high court judge adjourned the proceeding by September 20. It is pertinent to note that in the last hearing, CJ Bhatti gave the Punjab IGP till September 13 to recover missing anchorperson Imran Riaz, granting yet another extension.