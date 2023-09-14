Beaconhouse National University kicks off grand anniversary celebrations

Beaconhouse National University (BNU), Pakistan’s first not-for-profit, Liberal Arts university, proudly announces the commencement of its 20th anniversary celebrations with a grand inauguration ceremony that took place on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. This inaugural event marked the beginning of a series of exciting activities planned throughout the year.

The inaugural session of BNU’s 20th anniversary celebrations kicked off with great enthusiasm. The Chief Guest for the momentous occasion was none other than Mrs. Nasreen Mahmud Kasuri, Chairperson Board of Governors, BNU. Mrs. Kasuri graced her presence for a panel conversation alongside Vice Chancellor, Dr. Moeed W. Yusuf, former Vice Chancellor and Director Institute of Psychology, Dr. Ruhi Khalid, Director of the UNESCO Madanjeet Institute of South Asian Art (UMISAA) at the Mariam Dawood School of Visual Arts & Design, Professor Salima Hashmi, and Dean, Mariam Dawood School of Visual Arts & Design, Professor Rashid Rana. All panelists reminisced about the earliest days of the establishment of the university and the journey it has covered in the last 20 years. The talk was attended by faculty and members of the university’s management.

Mrs. Nasreen Kasuri also performed the ribbon-cutting and inauguration ceremonies, symbolizing the commencement of BNU’s year-long celebration.

In line with BNU’s commitment to environmental sustainability and conservation, the university is thrilled to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the World-Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), Pakistan Chapter. Vice Chancellor, Dr. Moeed Yusuf signed the MOU with Mr. Hammad Naqi Khan, CEO & Director General of WWF Pakistan. The partnership further strengthens BNU’s commitment to environmental education and conservation efforts.

As part of BNU’s ongoing efforts to enhance academic and on-campus accommodation facilities, the new wing of the BNU Hostel was inaugurated. This state-of-the-art accommodation facility was one of the highlights of the event. Additionally, the new block for BNU’s School of Computer Science and Information Technology (SCIT) was unveiled, symbolizing BNU’s commitment to cutting-edge education in the field of information technology and computer science.

The inaugural ceremony concluded with the 20th Anniversary cake-cutting ceremony, followed by a delightful offering of refreshments for the attendees.

BNU’s 20th Anniversary Inauguration Event marks just the beginning of a series of celebrations that will unfold throughout the year. BNU expresses deep gratitude to the members of the media community, distinguished guests, alumni, and students who joined us in marking this extraordinary moment in BNU’s history.