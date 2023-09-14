Punjab Police arrests 3,000 criminal gangs during current year: Anwar

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that police officers and officials throughout the province are busy day and night to protect the lives and properties of the people and eradicate crimes, due to which police employees do not give proper time to their families. They fail to accompany their families and children on the occasion of joy or sorrow because of remain present in the line of duty. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said in a video message about the performance of the force this year that due to maintaining law and order, security arrangements, public service delivery and crime fighting tasks, the police force does not give time to its children on festive occasions. However, the police will not hesitate to make any sacrifice to serve and protect the citizens.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that Punjab Police arrested 03 thousand criminal gangs this year during the crackdown across the province including Lahore, from which 27 thousand cases of various crimes including robbery, robbery, and property theft were solved. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that 114 proclaimed offenders have been arrested from various countries whereas more than 80,000 proclaimed offenders wanted in serious cases have been arrested, more than 350 blind murders have been traced this year, 400 suspects have been arrested, in intelligence-based operations against terrorists, 10 brave officers &officials were martyred, while more than 100 officials got severe injuries and became Ghazi of the force during the operation against anti-national and criminal elements, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that 40789 cases were registered and 40598 accused were arrested in anti-narcotics operations. 26 thousand kilograms of charas, 700 kilograms of heroin, and 86 kilograms of Ice were recovered from the possession of drug dealers.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar further said that 64 cases of kidnapping for ransom were successfully solved and the accused were arrested. G Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the Punjab Police issued 700% more driving licenses this year than in previous years. While detailing the operations of the Special Branch, IG Punjab said that the Special Branch recovered 20 crore kg of wheat, 03 crore kg of urea fertilizer in the operations against the hoarders.06 crore kg of sugar, 30 lakh kg of flour and 10 lakh kg of DAP fertilizer were also recovered. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the PHP force is utilizing latest technology to curb the crime on road and is also adding millions of PKR rupees by imposing fines daily for violating traffic rules on the highways. Punjab Police will continue to protect the life and property of the citizens regardless of the happiness of their families.