Awareness session held to start enrollment drive in Charsadda

The enrollment campaign formally commenced on Wednesday to attract out-of-school children to education in Charsadda district.

Mayor Charsadda Mufti Abdul Rauf Shakir and Additional Commissioner Waqas-ur-Rehman launched the admission campaign by distributing school bags among the children at TMA Hall Charsadda.

On this occasion, District Education Officer Charsadda Dr. Abdul Malik, Voluntary Service Overseas, Education Cannot Wait, Participatory Rural Development Society (PRDS), Idara Talem-o-Aghai, Pakistan Alliance for Girls Education, RSPN, Tarqaee Foundation, UNICEF and representatives of Multi-Year Resilience Program, male and female teachers, parents and students were also present in large number.

Addressing the ceremony, speakers said that the literacy rate must be increased if we want to boost the country’s economy and develop all other sectors. They said a huge chunk of children are still out of school in Pakistan, where many state-run schools lack basic needs including electricity, so the government along with relevant stakeholders must take concrete measures to overcome these problems.

They said under the Multi-Year Resilience program, in three districts of the province, Peshawar, Charsadda and Nowshera, logistic, technical and educational support is being given to the government to improve the education environment as well as to help bring out-of-school students back to the schools and provide them with basic necessities and teacher’s training.

The speakers said that the education department is also providing free books to these children, therefore each and every parent should bring their children, especially female children to the schools. They said during an ongoing campaign in 2023, about 35 thousand students were brought back to schools in Charsadda. Similarly, thousands of girls were also admitted to schools.

Emphasizing the education of girls, they were of the view that it would develop the entire society. If the teachers teach the children with sincerity and honesty, there is no doubt that the results of the government-run schools will also improve and the children will be able to compete with the students of private institutes.