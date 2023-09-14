Mother Nature has had her daggers drawn for quite some time now, some of which appear to be heading towards our finances. With temperature records being toppled all across Asia–following the doomsday predictions to the dot–and endless rounds of deadly floods, another horrifying research has sounded shrill alarm bells. Considering the unprecedented climate patterns, the world’s major apparel hubs in Asia are making merry on their way to rock bottom.

Major factories in Bangladesh, Cambodia, Pakistan and Vietnam that operate as supply chains for leading global brands might face shutdowns, which would, in turn, cause losses to the tune of $65 billion by 2030. As many as 950,000 jobs are also expected to languish under the butcher’s knife because climatically-induced competition gets the better of working models. Just as frightening are the findings about general complacency to these fast-evolving scenarios in all countries whose climate responses, if any, were largely limited to emissions. Although the greater responsibility for this inaction lies on the shoulders of the respective states, large players should see the benefit of working closely with policymakers to carve out adaptation techniques that ensure their own survival.

If talking about Pakistan, in particular, our textile exports, a major component of the fragile earnings, are already in decline. The downward trajectory clocked in at an unbelievable $1.48 billion in August, indicating a provisional year-on-year loss of at least six per cent. Pledging ambitious targets might give some semblance of hope to those counting on the revival of the largest earning sector but unless those in charge do not open their eyes to the ground realities, nothing much would change. Going by the lofty pledges of the caretaker minister for industries, all shuttered industries would start operating within a month. However, if no attention is paid to damning evidence of a long series of disasters heading our way, these factories and their employees would be the first to bleed at the climatic altar. *