Shahrukh Khan’s fans demand refund after watching ‘Jawan’

A bunch of moviegoers in the UK were left upset and disappointed after watching Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ and even demanded a refund from the theatre owner.

Sahar Rashid, a London-based Pakistani makeup artist and digital creator, shared a reel on her Instagram feed, featuring her excitement to watch the hotly-anticipated Bollywood movie ‘Jawan’ of Bollywood King Shahrukh Khan, on the first day and in the first show.

However, her excitement went down the drain due to the bizarre and almost shocking twist which followed in the video.

In the unexpected turn of events, the theatre played the second half of the action thriller first, without showing the story before the interval, leaving several cine-goers bewildered and disappointed. “Troll hi hogaya (I got trolled). @vue you should not only refund one ticket but entire years tickets for spoiling my dream actor’s movie ?? @iamsrk only if you could see what happened with your fans,” she demanded in the caption of the now-viral video which also captured the long queue of the furious fans outside the movie hall, demanding a refund for their tickets.

The OP clarified in the shared clip later that the refund was made by the cinema and they were also given complimentary tickets to watch the movie later.

The social users gave amusing reactions and comments on the viral video. It is pertinent to mention that the title crossed the coveted 600-crore mark at the worldwide Box Office on Wednesday, the 6th day of theatrical release.

Apart from Khan, Atlee Kumar’s action thriller also featured Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Priyamani, Deepika Padukone and Sanya Malhotra.