Javeria’s hilarious reel goes viral!

Prominent actor Javeria Saud Qasmi tickled the funny bones as she addressed the tantrums of relatives in a hilarious reel going viral on social media sites.

Javeria Saud took to her Instagram account in the early hours of Wednesday with yet another funny lip-sync reel, taking a dig at the relatives, as she spoke about their tantrums.

The ‘Baby Baji’ actor mimicked a funny script in the Punjabi language in the video, saying that it is almost impossible to satisfy all the relatives at the same time. Shared without any caption, she added hashtags like ‘TikTok’, ‘Insta reels’ and ‘funny’ in the post.

The now-viral video was played by at least 20,000 thousands of her followers on Gram and received several likes and comments for the celebrity within hours.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Javeria Saud was last seen in the blockbuster daily serial ‘Baby Baji’. She swept love and acclaim for her portrayal of entertaining yet annoying Azra – the eldest daughter-in-law of the titular character. Tehseen Khan’s directorial and written by Mansoor Ahmed Khan, the star-studded play concluded after 65 episodes last month.