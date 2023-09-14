Shahid Kapoor To Reunite With Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Shahid Kapoor is riding high on his successful career. From Farzi to his recently released Bloody Daddy, he’s been garnering accolades for his acting chops in different projects. While he continues to make headlines for different reasons, here’s an interesting update about his professional life. If the latest reports are anything to go by, then Shahid is all set to reunite with his Padmaavat director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Yes, you heard that right! The Kabir Singh actor has often spoken about not liking himself and being cornered in the multi-starrer film headlined by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. It was just recently he spoke about his role of Maharawal Ratan Singh and revealed that at times he feels why did he do that film. Now years later, he’s all set to lead a SLB film. According to a latest media report, Shahid Kapoor and ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali are likely to team up once again for a project which is expected to be a full on masala entertainer. A source close to the development revealed to Pinkvilla, “Shahid and SLB have mutual respect for each other and are discussing the idea of collaborating on a special project. It’s an out and out masala entertainer and the script has been completely developed by Bhansali’s team of writers. The filmmaker has been actively working towards casting the film over the last few months and is having detailed conversations with Shahid on the permutation and combinations with regards to film.