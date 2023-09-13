Pakistan ranks 5th globally in outstanding IMF credit

On June 30, Pakistan sealed its 23rd lending commitment in history spanning 76 years.In a global financial landscape marked by economic uncertainties and challenges, Pakistan has once again turned to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for support, sealing its 23rd lending commitment in a history spanning 76 years. However, Pakistan’s situation is not unique, as it joins the ranks of countries grappling with substantial IMF debts. Among these nations, Pakistan currently holds the 5th position in terms of outstanding IMF credit, trailing behind Argentina, Egypt, Ukraine, and Ecuador. This report delves into the intricacies of these countries’ financial obligations to the IMF, their economic circumstances, and the implications of their reliance on international financial assistance. AgenciesArgentina takes the top spot on the list of countries with the most outstanding IMF credit, with a staggering $40.2 billion. The South American nation has a history of financial instability and has sought IMF assistance multiple times to navigate its economic challenges.