PML-N Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed passes away in Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed passed away in Lahore on Tuesday after having been well unwell for some time. Ahmed was elected as a Senator in 2018 on a general seat. His tenure was to end next year, in 2024. The deceased PML-N leader was the chairman of the Senate’s Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat. Condolences poured in following the news of the Senator’s demise. In a statement, PML-N president and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the politician’s passing. In a post on X, the former prime minister said that the PML-N leader’s demise has robbed him off a close and trusted friend. Shehbaz added that Ahmed was “a brave, practical and intelligent person, who tended to matters wisely”. “During his police service, he did valuable work for the eradication of crime and his services to the nation will be remembered forever,” the former prime minister stated. Separately, in a post on X, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sajrani also expressed his “deepest” condolences to the family of the PML-N leader.