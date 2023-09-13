Elahi’s wife moves SC for early hearing of bail plea

A plea was filed on behalf of former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi in the Supreme Court on Tuesday urging for an early hearing of his bail petition. Elahi’s wife, Kaisara Elahi, filed the petition in the apex court which urged the court to declare his arrest illegal. The petition further stated that freedom of movement is a fundamental constitutional right and prayed the court to hear the bail petition at the earliest. The deputy commissioner (DC) of Islamabad informed the high court that the detention order issued for the PTI president under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance has been withdrawn. During the hearing today, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard Elahi’s petition against his detention under MPO. The hearing had DC Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon in attendance. The court had summoned Elahi and the DC for today, however, the PTI president was a no show as he is imprisoned in Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail. The DC informed the court that the detention order under MPO has been withdrawn, following which the IHC disposed of the former Punjab CM’s petition. The court also ordered the DC to inform about the current FIR under which Elahi has been detained.