Netizens don’t like Humaima’s remarks about Pakistani public

Humaima Malick is a well-known actress who has been in popular Pakistani dramas and films.

She recently appeared in The Legend of Maula Jatt – the biggest film to ever come out of Pakistan – and she can currently be seen on television as Jindo.

She is one of the few performers who have worked in Bollywood and performed outstanding roles throughout her career.

Raja Natwarlal, a Bollywood film by Humaima Malick, did not perform well at the box office.

She received a lot of criticism when she acted in the film in Pakistan as well because Pakistani viewers thought she was acting too boldly.

At an event abroad, she made a really intriguing allegation on stage.

Yes, Humaima acknowledged, she worked with Emraan Hashmi on a film that Pakistanis would never forget. She claimed that Pakistanis would always recall the movie they made together.

Pakistanis did not like her bold work with Emraan Hashmi and she received a lot of flak for her bold scenes in the movie.

Humaima, on the other hand, has always maintained that her work was perfectly fine and she has not suffered from any guilt.