Ushna extends well wishes to Anurag Kashyap on his 51st birthday

On the occasion of Anurag Kashyap’s 51st birthday, Ushna Shah recently shared a brief homage on her Instagram post.

The story, which was published on September 10, featured a flashback image of the two musicians smiling and cuddling. “One day, I’m going to direct a project and like so many other people, openly plagiarise this man’s creativity. Happy Birthday to Anurag Kashyap, the Godfather, wrote the Habs actor.

The Kennedy director had previously appeared on the Parizaad star’s Instagram account.

The Bashar Momin lead also posted a photo with the Gangs of Wasseypur director on her profile earlier in July of this year and stated her love for his skill as a director. She also included an intriguing fact in the post, almost as an afterthought. “A perpendicular genius; maestro of his craft,” she wrote as the caption for the photo.

Ushna attributes Anurag’s role in their union to bringing her and her husband, professional golfer Hamza Amin. The couple got engaged in December 2022 and in February 2022, married in a small ceremony that took place at their home. It appears that the Dev D director gets all the credit for playing cupid in this situation and putting the athlete-actor pair together because they make the cutest combination.

These two examples of widespread acclaim demonstrate the actor from Balaa and the director of Dobaaraa’s mutual affection, which transcends geographical borders.