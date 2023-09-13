Asha Bhosle rekindles memories of Noor Jahan

Legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle paid rich tribute to Pakistan’s nightingale Noor Jehan at a recent concert in Dubai.

Asha diverted from her discography version to sing a Punjabi song of Pakistani legend.

She gave voice to Noor Jehan’s super-hit ‘Mera Long Gawacha’ that is still famous after decades.

Asha paid tribute to Noor Jehan who was once her contemporary and mesmerised the subcontinent with her melodious voice.

There was a large picture of Malika-e-Tarannum (Queen of Melody) in the background of the stage when Bhosle sang her song which enthralled the audience in Dubai. The background also displayed a picture of three legends in one frame. A fascinating picture of Lata Mangeshkar, Noor Jehan and Asha Bhosle was put on display in the background when she took the stage.

It was truly a memorable moment for all the music lovers of both India and Pakistan to have a glimpse of three legends together.