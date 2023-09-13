Kapil Sharma applauds Saba Qamar’s words on happiness

Renowned Indian comedian and artist Kapil Sharma recently took to his Instagram Story to commend Pakistani actress Saba Qamar for her profound observation on human psychology.

Kapil Sharma, known for his live-audience comedy talk show “The Kapil Sharma Show,” shared a video snippet of Saba Qamar from one of her recent interviews. In the interview, the “Cheekh” star expressed her belief that a happy person always radiates happiness to those around them. In contrast, an unhappy individual tends to find reasons to be discontented with others. Her wisdom resonated deeply with Kapil, who shared it with his 45 million Instagram followers.

Saba Qamar, known for her Bollywood debut in “Hindi Medium” alongside the late Irrfan Khan in 2017, also made headlines during the interview by candidly mentioning someone special in her life. Her poised and graceful demeanour was evident as she shared pearls of wisdom and insights about her life experiences.

While political tensions between India and Pakistan have hindered her return to Bollywood, Saba remains optimistic about showcasing her talent across the border.

In the past, Saba Qamar starred in “Mrs. & Mr. Shameem,” a drama series streamed on Zee5, an Indian OTT streaming service, showcasing cross-border collaboration between Pakistani and Indian talent.

As fans eagerly anticipate her return to the screen, Saba Qamar continues to inspire with her wisdom and grace.