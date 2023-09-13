Healthx Pakistan, Jubilee Life Insurance partner to facilitate employee wellbeing

Healthx Pakistan, a multinational healthcare management company, announced a pioneering partnership with Jubilee Life Insurance, Pakistan’s largest private sector insurance company. Under this partnership, Healthx shall be introducing its data-driven, “phygital” (physical + digital) healthcare management model to streamline risk identification for Jubilee Life Insurance employees and their families.

Under the partnership, Jubilee Life Insurance will also get access to Healthx’s signature Disease Management Program which offers comprehensive, data-driven healthcare solutions, with a primary focus on prevention, early intervention, and risk mitigation from the impacts of prolonged ailments. The collaboration is a testament to Healthx’s unwavering dedication to the well-being of the staff at Jubilee Life Insurance. Employees of the company along with their families will have access to state-of-the-art primary healthcare services, available round the clock through Healthx’s IVR number or a user-friendly mobile app in addition to need-based and pre-aligned in-person care through this program. Healthx’s internationally trained in-house team of healthcare practitioners will ensure continuous monitoring, offering timely outbound interventions (both digitally and on-ground) and robust support to optimize the health outcomes of all concerned.

Khaqan Sikander, CEO of Healthx, articulated the profound significance of this collaborative endeavor, stating, “Our partnership with Jubilee Life Insurance marks a transformative moment in the health insurance industry of Pakistan. The health insurance industry has historically suffered from two primary issues, one, lack of increase in the private insurance coverage penetration and two, high costs (health claim ratios + admin costs) leading to tight profit margins. This partnership aims to resolve both these issues with an internationally tested model that is incentivized for keeping policy holders healthy leading to gradual reduce in the intensity and frequency of health claims brought about via implementation of Healthx’s evidence based preventative medicine model. Kudos to Jubilee for being one of the largest and yet the fastest movers of the industry in this right direction.”

Javed Ahmed, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Jubilee Life Insurance Company Limited, noted: “Employee wellbeing has been a long-standing priority for Jubilee Life Insurance. Our partnership with Healthx is a personification of our efforts to ensure that our team has robust and unrestricted access to quality healthcare that includes modern solutions supported by state-of-the-art technologies. We strongly believe in delivering the finest solutions and services to all stakeholders across the board.”

Healthx Pakistan is a multinational healthcare management company dedicated to delivering innovative, data-driven, and human-centered healthcare solutions across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

Jubilee Life Insurance is a renowned insurance provider in Pakistan, committed to safeguarding and enhancing the lives of its customers through a range of insurance products and services.