Saira Banu names first person to arrive after Dilip Kumar’s death

In her latest Instagram post, the former actor Saira Banu revealed the name of the first person from the fraternity who arrived when her husband and legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away in 2021.

As the veteran continues to share memories from the illustrious life of the Indian cinema legend on her Instagram handle, she dedicated her latest post to Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan amid the release of ‘Jawan’ and revealed that the latter was the first one to arrive when Kumar breathed his last in July 2021.

With a picture and a video gallery from when Khan visited the veteran couple to get a poster of ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ signed for his personal collection, she recalled, “The first time I saw Shahrukh was when many stars had met for a function… I noticed that he looked so much like my Shahenshah Dilip Sahib… I said if my son had been there He would have been just like him.”

She continued, “Shahrukh Khan is a remarkable actor and also an incredibly sweet, well-mannered, and considerate individual. He would frequently grace us with his presence at various functions hosted at our house.”

“On the 7th of July, when Dilip Sahib slipped into a deep slumber, unresponsive to my voice, leaving me burdened with the ache of his absence, Shahrukh emerged as a beacon of solace,” Banu remembered.

She further divulged, “In that moment, his affection for the ‘Kohinoor of Hindustan,’ Dilip Sahib, shone brightly as he was among the very first to offer his comforting presence in the face of adversity.” It is pertinent to mention that the Indian cinema legend, Dilip Kumar passed away in 2021 at the age of 98 after a prolonged illness. On his second death anniversary earlier this year, his wife and veteran artist Saira Banu made her Instagram debut.