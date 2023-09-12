Ayeza wraps up ‘Mein’ shoot; shares bts pictures and video

A-list actor Ayeza Khan aka Mubashira Jaffar shared BTS pictures and videos from the set as she wrapped up the shoot of ‘Mein’.

Taking to her Instagram handle, with more than 13 million followers, Ayeza Khan posted some behind-the-scenes clicks and a reel video with her co-star Wahaj Ali and director of ‘Mein’, along with an appreciation note, as they wrapped up the shoot for their maiden collaboration. “The last day of the shooting for Mein, what a true roller coaster ride it was,” she wrote with the three-picture gallery. Khan continued, “But I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to my Super talented Director @badar.mehmood and, of course, my incredible co-star @wahaj.official for making this journey truly memorable. Hopefully, we’ll be teaming up soon for another amazing project.”

“I’m going to miss working with you guys,” concluded the ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ star.

Moreover, she also published a reel video with Ali on the feed. “Last walk of MJ with Zaid, and it is definitely a gangster one,” read the caption on the video post which sees the two superstars flaunting their swag while the song ‘GANGSTERS’ by Emmett Zetto and Talentless played in the background. Thousands of her fans showered their love on the viral posts with likes and comments. As for ‘Mein’ – the first-ever collaboration of the two leading actors of Pakistan’s drama industry, Khan and Ali – it follows two strong-headed individuals who ‘end up crossing paths due to being unlucky in love’ while facing family and societal pressures.

The serial is directed by Badar Mehmood, the mastermind behind hits like ‘Dunk’, ‘Cheekh’, ‘Balaa’, ‘Ishqiya’ and ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, while Zanjabeel Asim Shah wrote the script. ‘Mein’ airs every Monday in prime time on ARY Digital.