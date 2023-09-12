Attendees demand refund after chaos at AR Rehman concert

Due to poor crowd control that nearly resulted in a stampede, AR Rehman’s concert last night received a lot of negative attention from the audience. The audience at the Oscar-winning musician’s concert in Chennai, India, complained of overcrowding, extortion, and poor speaker quality. Pink Villa claims that some people were hurt, women were harassed, and some kids went missing. People can be seen leaving the crowd in the footage that was published by a netizen on X (formerly known as Twitter) from the event because “she had to return back without even entering.” Indians criticised the administration for overselling tickets in response, especially the gold ticket for 2000 rupees, which also had a poor view. “I can’t see the screen, hear the show, or even see the seats I paid for. Parking, seats, information, crowd control and more have terrible coordination, according to one user. According to India Today, ACTC Events expressed its heartfelt apologies to those who were unable to attend owing to congestion on X. We accept full accountability and responsibility. We are by your side. AR Rahman has also asked people, “who purchased the tickets and were not able to enter due to unfortunate circumstances”, to share a copy of the stub with the designated portal for the concert, ensuring they will be reimbursed.