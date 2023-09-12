Earthquake in Morocco

It has been four days since an earthquake of devastating proportions, registering a magnitude of 6.8 on the Richter scale, sent shockwaves across Morocco. Said to be the worst to have hit the Western Kingdom in decades, the deadly tremors have already resulted in over 2100 deaths and thousands more lay critically injured. Although the first round of shock is over and one cannot help but appreciate the Moroccan nation for an extreme display of resilience, it would be absolutely naive to mistake this as the first sign of recovery.

At present, thousands are forced to sleep on the streets, probably reliving the horrors of their most prized possessions crumbling into dust before their eyes over and over again. The rescue operations continue, but the sheer courage and determination of the fighters cannot make do with the unbelievably rugged terrain. They are tirelessly searching in the areas around them for any sign of life, the prospects of which are becoming slimmer with every passing hour. The death toll is expected to rise much higher. There’s no denying the support that has poured in from all corners. World leaders, many of whome had gathered in New Delhi, wasted no time in arranging relief supplies and responding to the Moroccan call for help. That they banded together to organise and dispatch aid carries the hallmark of a true humanitarian community that feels the pain of one and has the heart to try and mitigate at least some of the suffering. However, just as obvious is the global tendency to send lofty messages and pledge phenomenal amounts only to forget the suffering as their attention flickers to the next country in need.

The aftermath in Morocco would take a while (probably, longer) to subside. After people are done with absentee funeral prayers or handing out whatever they have to those in need, they would be forced to rattle out of their despair and realise the capsizing of their finances. A country that heavily relies on tourism cannot be expected to stand on its feet overnight. The glaring damages to internationally acclaimed historic sites and heart-wrenching images of villages upon villages flattened out of sight would leave a lasting mark on the treasury. Today, Morocco is mourning at the hands of furious nature just as Turkey and Syria had been devastated six months earlier. While a reliable steady hand is needed to push through the choppy waters, countries around the world would have to divert their attention to the critical importance of resilient infrastructure. By understanding fault lines in potentially vulnerable areas, governments would have to invest resources to prepare themselves. Instead of forming investigative committees after a catastrophe hits, structural shortcomings should be prioritised. After all, a stitch in time saves nine! *