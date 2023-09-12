Car sales increase by nearly 50% in August 2023

The auto industry in Pakistan is showing signs of recovery with sales of vehicles reaching a six-month high in August.

According to the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA), 7,600 cars were sold in August which is 49% more compared to July.

The increase in sales is being attributed to the lifting of restrictions on imports of vehicles.

The ban had been imposed in an effort to conserve foreign exchange, but it had a negative impact on the auto industry.

The lifting of the import ban has made it more affordable for people to buy new cars and this has led to an increase in demand.

Sales of SUVs and tractors have also increased significantly. PAMA reported that 1,300 SUVs and 1,000 tractors were sold in August.