Pakistan ripe for investment: envoy

“Pakistan is ripe for investment. We are inviting investments from the United States and the Gulf region,” said Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States.

“China is already making investment through CPEC projects. We have invited Gulf region to participate in extractive industries and they are partnering with many European and North American firms. This is creating a huge opportunity for more investment in Pakistan. Since the infrastructure is there, so step into that market,” he said.

“Don’t hold back. Invest in Pakistan with full confidence,” he added.

Ambassador Masood Khan made these remarks at Pak America Business Forum (PABF) Annual Award Banquet 2023 here in Dallas.

The Ambassador thanked Chairman PABF Waqar Khan, President Anwer Azam and other PABF members for providing him with the opportunity to highlight business potential of the country. He also acknowledged Texas State Rep. Mr. Salman Bhojani, Mayor Richardson Mayor Bob Dooley, Mr. Shamsul Aarifeen, Abdul Khabir and others for their presence in the event.

Addressing leading businessmen and entrepreneurs, Masood Khan said that with the presence of 80 US enterprises, there already existed a vast infrastructure in Pakistan for investment. “What you have to do is to scale up and there are ample opportunities available within that in Pakistan,” he said.

To streamline business activities and investment, the Ambassador suggested establishment of a forum, either in Dallas, Houston or any other part of the United State,s to address specific issues related to regulatory regime in Pakistan, ease of doing business in the country, repatriation of profits and other issues that are confronted by the business community and potential investors.

The Ambassador highlighted mining sector, agriculture, education, health, pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, biotechnology which were opening up to the world and offering huge dividends to investors and business community.

Highlighting decades long partnership between Pakistan and the United States, the Ambassador observed that Pakistan, a fragile state at its inception, chose the United States over others as its friend. “More importantly, the United States chose Pakistan,” he said.

“As Pakistani-American continue to come to the United States, they enrich the landscape of Pakistan and they continue to build bridges between Pakistan and the United States,” he observed.

He said that Pakistan was a country of a great potential. “We would be amongst the top ten economies and the strongest countries in the world. That is the determination not only of our leadership but most importantly of the people of Pakistan,” he said.

He told the audience to dismiss all negative chatters about the country. Inviting them to personally visit the country and witness its potential, the Ambassador highlighted that there were more than 82 million people comprising middle class of the country. He said the country was making progress in many sectors.

“I am not saying that we are a utopia but we not a dystopia either,” observed the Ambassador.

He assured the audience that the country would emerge successful in overcoming its present challenges as it did in the past.

Recalling unwavering support of Pakistani-American community, he said that Pakistani American have always stood with Pakistan. They will continue to support Pakistan and its economy with their investment and positive contributions.

Noting the presence of around one million Pakistanis in the United States, the Ambassador advised Pakistani-American to launch themselves as a community and make bridges between Pakistan and the United States even stronger.