Incremental use tariff in offing for industries

The caretaker government would re-introduce incremental use tariff for industries before October 31, interim Energy Minister Muhammad Ali. “We will Insha’ Allah bring an incremental use tariff for all industries in Pakistan before October 31,” he said at a press conference in Karachi. “It was available in the past but was not available to Karachi businessmen, so we will introduce this to provide cheap electricity to the industry.” Pakistan has been working to boost its economy, which deals with the high cost of electricity and fluctuation in the dollar rate. But in the recent past, the government has cracked down on illegal traders and hoarders of dollars to control the rising value of the dollar. The caretaker setup was also in talks with the International Monetary Fund to provide relief to electricity consumers who were hit by inflated bills this month.